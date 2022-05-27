Trade Between India, Myanmar Via Manipur To Resume Soon

Bilateral trade between India and Myanmar is set to resume via Manipur’s Moreh-Tamu border after a gap of two years.

The border management (BM) division of the Ministry of external affairs had sent an advisory to the chief secretary of Manipur, Rajesh Kumar to resume India-Myanmar border trade earlier this week.

The joint secretary of the BM division of MEA, Smita Pant wrote to Manipur chief secretary, “We have now been approached by the Myanmar side to open the border gates for resuming border trade between India and Myanmar. All concerned stakeholders in the Government of India and the Manipur state government have recommended opening border gate no 1 at the ICP, Moreh.”