CSP Provider Siphoned off Lakhs from Bank Accounts of Tea Workers in Assam.

A bank assistant and Customer Service Point (CSP) provider has been accused of embezzling over several lakh rupees from the bank accounts of distressed tea garden labourers in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident was reported at Punjab National Bank, Dehing Tea Estate Branch in Golai locality.

The accused CSP provider has been identified as Julie Baruah.

As alleged by the victims, Julie Baruah allegedly obtained the signatures of the tea garden workers on bank documents and assured them to hand over the cash after getting it withdrawn from their respective bank accounts, however, the CSP provider did not do so as per her commitment.

The case came to light after tea garden workers on Wednesday morning went to the aforementioned branch to enquire about their money and discovered that the money had been embezzled by the CSP provider.

She has been accused of embezzling money from nearly 3,000 bank accounts.

Speaking to the media, one of the victims said, “Julie Baruah has embezzled several lakhs of rupees from our bank accounts. We tried to contact her over the phone, but, she didn’t respond to our calls. We have lodged police complaints against her.”

Julie Baruah is currently on the run, said another victim.

Meanwhile, a case has been already lodged in connection to the matter at Digboi police station.

Further investigations are underway.