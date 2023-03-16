Assam: Major Fraud In The Name Of PMUY Scheme Unearthed In Amguri

A major fraud in the name of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was unearthed in Assam’s Amguri, reports emerged on Thursday.

As per the reports, a gas distributing company has been accused of acting as middlemen and taking money from unsuspecting people in the name of the flagship scheme of the Union government to distribute LPG connections to women below poverty line.

According to information received, several unsuspecting families residing in the Borbam Tea Estate area in Amguri in the Sivasagar district of Assam were looted of their hard-earned money by the miscreants. The racket used to rip off these families taking Rs 1,100 in the name of PMUY scheme.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the LPG cylinder connections were being provided by a local distributor named ‘M/S Jitu HP Gas’. The distributor has been accused of wrongfully raking in money from poor families.

Reports stated that the gas distributing company has provided more than 500 LPG cylinder connections in the area and has wrongfully collected money from each of the 500 connections provided to the poor families.

Moreover, the company has also been accused of supplying poor quality burners along with the connections they provide, posing a possible risk to life.

Earlier this month, a group of rural beneficiaries in Bhangamari Char village of Mukalmua at Barkhetri in Nalbari were allegedly scammed by middlemen.

The beneficiaries were entitled to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) funds which were released by the state government, but were allegedly withdrawn by the middlemen. Instead of giving it to the deserving beneficiaries, the accused kept the funds to themselves.

The incident took place at 64th Bhangamari Gaon Panchayat of Barkhetri Development Zone. The accused Fakar Ali collaborated with the middlemen in committing the scam.

In a contrast to the incident, an amount of Rs 1,30,000 were paid directly to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G). This was informed by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Cabinet Minister for Panchayat and rural development.