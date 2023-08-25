Cyber Criminal Apprehended During Police Operation in Assam's Nagaon

In a joint operation, the Nagaon Police in Assam on Friday apprehended an individual who was allegedly involved in a cyber crime.
Initial reports indicate that a team of the Nagaon Police carried out a joint operation along with the Juria Police at Satiyan village in the district.
While conducting the operations, the police team apprehended one individual identified as Ikramul Hussain.
According to sources, Hussain was involved in a plan through which he managed to rake in large amount of money from victims.
It is to be mentioned that as many as 250 fake SIM Cards, a laptop and 10 ATM cards were seized from the possession of the accused.
Earlier on July 15, the Guwahati city police busted a massive cyber fraud racket, seizing a large amount of objectionable items and arresting three individuals in connection to it.
Acting on intelligent inputs from the Crime Branch, Dispur police raided Builtwell Apartment situated at Kalyanpur, near Jama Masjid.
During search, the police recovered – Airtel SIM Cards (58 nos), Jio SIM cards (3 nos), Idea SIM card (107 nos), Vodafone (634 nos), 12 different set of mobile phones, two laptops, two memory cards (32 GB and 8 GB), ATM cards (10 nos), Stamp of different colleges from Bihar, Bangalore, Assam (5 nos), Gpay UPI scanners (239 nos).
The arrested fraudsters were identified as Sheikhuddin (24), Inzamamul Islam (26), and Wakibul Islam (23). Sheikhuddin and Inzamamul hail from Morigaon, while Wakibul is a resident of South Salmara-Mankachar district.