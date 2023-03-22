Cyber Criminal from West Bengal Apprehended in Assam’s Bongaigaon

The Bongaigaon Police has apprehended one person from West Bengal for his alleged involvement in a huge racket of cybercrime.

The accused has been identified as Ghulam Murtaza.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, they received specific inputs of the cyber criminal heading towards the New Bongaigaon Railway Station. After conducting thorough search operations, the police managed to trap Murtaza at the railway station.

Speaking about the arrest, a top official of the Bongaigaon Police said, “We received various reports about a huge cyber racket in Bongaigaon’s Abhayapuri area. Based on this, we conducted search operations at the New Bongaigaon Railway Station and apprehended a man named Ghulam Murtaza. He is a resident of West Bengal’s Malda. We recovered 21 ATM cards of various banks and cash Rs 2,500 from his possession. We have also seized his mobile phone.”

“Our aim is to end the suppliers first. This will automatically end the demand for cyber criminals. We have already identified the supplier involved in the huge racket. We are positive that the accused will be arrested soon. We have launched extensive investigations in regard to this,” the police further said.

In February, three cyber criminals were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district and a large number of objectionable items were seized from their possession. The dreaded cyber criminals were arrested after the Morigaon Police launched a search drive at Xogunbari in Morigaon's Moirabari.

The arrested cyber criminals were identified as Isahaque Ali, Rabbul Islam and Gyass Uddin. The three accused are residents of Moirabari’s Xogunbari village. A total of 1,720 SIM cards, a Pulsar bike bearing registration number AS-02A-H5609 and 11 mobile phones have been seized from their possession.