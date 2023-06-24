Cyber Criminal Held In Morigaon; 238 Fake SIM Cards Seized

In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Morigaon police conducted a successful raid, leading to the arrest of a notorious cyber criminal in Assam's Goroimari.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Aminul Haque, a significant player in the realm of cyber criminal activities.
During the raid, law enforcement authorities seized a staggering 238 fake SIM cards from Aminul's possession, highlighting the extent of his involvement in illicit activities.
The arrest serves as a significant blow to the network of cyber criminals, as Aminul's actions were known to disrupt and compromise the online security of countless individuals. The Morigaon police are now intensifying their efforts to dismantle such criminal networks and ensure a safer cyberspace for all.
Earlier on June 20, in a bid to to prevent the soaring cybercrime incidents in Assam, the state government proposed to establish at least four Cyber Police Stations/Outposts at four different locations
The Cyber Police Stations in Guwahati will be headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers while the Cyber Police Outposts in Dibrugarh and Silchar will be headed by Officer-in-Charge level officers.