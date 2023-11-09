Cyber Criminal Nabbed in Assam’s Morigaon; Several Items Seized

Continuing their crusade against cyber crime, the Assam Police on Thursday apprehended a cyber criminal from Silpukhuri in Morigaon district, reports said.
The accused has been identified as Wahidur Jaman Ansari, sources said.
He was nabbed from Silpukhuri which falls under the jurisdiction of Boribazar Police Outpost, reports said.
Sources said that the operation was launched under the supervision of Debajit Saikia, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Boribazar Police Outpost. In the operation, Ansari was apprehended and 120 ATM cards, an HP laptop; and a mobile was seized from his possession.
Ansari is currently under the custody of the Morigaon District Police, reports added.