Cyclone Halts Train Services in Lumding Division, Causing Cancellations and Partial Cancellations

In the aftermath of a severe cyclone, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N. F. Railway) has announced the suspension of train movements between Km 107/3 and 146/7 in the New Haflong – Chandranathpur section under the Lumding division. This suspension has necessitated the cancellation and partial cancellation of several train services. The details are as follows:

Cancellation of Trains

  1. Train No. 15616 (Silchar – Guwahati) Express

    • Date of Cancellation: May 31, 2024

  2. Train No. 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) Express

    • Date of Cancellation: May 31, 2024

  3. Train No. 15615 (Guwahati – Silchar) Express

    • Date of Cancellation: June 1, 2024

  4. Train No. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express

    • Date of Cancellation: June 1, 2024

Partial Cancellation of Trains

  1. Train No. 13173 (Sealdah – Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express

    • Date of Partial Cancellation: May 30, 2024

    • Details: The train will be short terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Agartala.

  2. Train No. 13176 (Silchar – Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express

    • Date of Partial Cancellation: May 31, 2024

    • Details: The train will be short originated from Lumding and will remain cancelled between Silchar and Lumding.

  3. Train No. 07029 (Agartala – Secunderabad) Special

    • Date of Partial Cancellation: May 31, 2024

    • Details: The train will be short originated from Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati.

  4. Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala) Humsafar Express

    • Date of Partial Cancellation: May 28, 2024

    • Details: The train will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.

  5. Train No. 20502 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Agartala) Rajdhani Express

    • Date of Partial Cancellation: May 29, 2024

    • Details: The train will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.

  6. Train No. 12507 (Tiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar) Express

    • Date of Partial Cancellation: May 28, 2024

    • Details: The train will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates from the Northeast Frontier Railway and make alternative travel arrangements accordingly. The railway authorities are working to restore normal services at the earliest possible date following the cyclone's impact.

NF Railway Cancels Trains On Lumding-Badarpur Section
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)
Cyclone Remal
Lumding Division

