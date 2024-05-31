Cyclone Halts Train Services in Lumding Division, Causing Cancellations and Partial Cancellations

In the aftermath of a severe cyclone, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N. F. Railway) has announced the suspension of train movements between Km 107/3 and 146/7 in the New Haflong – Chandranathpur section under the Lumding division. This suspension has necessitated the cancellation and partial cancellation of several train services. The details are as follows:
Cancellation of Trains
Train No. 15616 (Silchar – Guwahati) Express
Date of Cancellation: May 31, 2024
Train No. 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) Express
Date of Cancellation: May 31, 2024
Train No. 15615 (Guwahati – Silchar) Express
Date of Cancellation: June 1, 2024
Train No. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express
Date of Cancellation: June 1, 2024
Partial Cancellation of Trains
Train No. 13173 (Sealdah – Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express
Date of Partial Cancellation: May 30, 2024
Details: The train will be short terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Agartala.
Train No. 13176 (Silchar – Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express
Date of Partial Cancellation: May 31, 2024
Details: The train will be short originated from Lumding and will remain cancelled between Silchar and Lumding.
Train No. 07029 (Agartala – Secunderabad) Special
Date of Partial Cancellation: May 31, 2024
Details: The train will be short originated from Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati.
Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala) Humsafar Express
Date of Partial Cancellation: May 28, 2024
Details: The train will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.
Train No. 20502 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Agartala) Rajdhani Express
Date of Partial Cancellation: May 29, 2024
Details: The train will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.
Train No. 12507 (Tiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar) Express
Date of Partial Cancellation: May 28, 2024
Details: The train will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.
Passengers are advised to check the latest updates from the Northeast Frontier Railway and make alternative travel arrangements accordingly. The railway authorities are working to restore normal services at the earliest possible date following the cyclone's impact.