NF Railway Cancels Trains On Lumding-Badarpur Section

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has cancelled several trains between Lumding and Silchar indefinitely in view of the damage of the railway track caused following the Cyclone Remal.
According to the NF Railway authorities, trains running on the track between New Haflong and Bandarkhal under the Lumding division has been cancelled with immediate effect.
The trains that have been cancelled are:
* Train no. 15617 (Guwahati – Dullabcherra) Express, train no. 12514 (Silchar – Secunderabad) Express and train no. 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 29th May, 2024.
* Train no. 15615 (Guwahati – Silchar) Express, train no. 15618 (Dullabcherra – Guwahati) Express,train no. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express, train no. 12520 (Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express and train no. 05628 (Agartala – Guwahati) Special, train no. 05639 (Silchar – Kolkata Terminal)Special, train no. 15616 (Silchar - Guwahati) Express and train no. 02517 (Kolkata Terminal - Guwahati) Specialcommencing journey on 30th May, 2024.
* Train no. 05627 (Guwahati – Agartala) Special, train no. 05640 (Kolkata Terminal - Silchar)Special and train no. 15615 (Guwahati - Silchar) Express commencing journey on 31st May, 2024.
* Train no. 12513 (Secunderabad – Silchar) Express commencing journey on 1st June, 2024
* Train no. 12519 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Agartala) Express commencing journey on 2nd June, 2024
The Partial Cancellation of trains include:
* Train no. 12515 (Coimbatore Jn. - Silchar.) Express commencing journey on 26th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Silchar.
* Train no.14620 (Firozpur Cantt. – Agartala) Express commencing journey on 27th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.
* Train no.12516 (Silchar – Coimbatore Jn.) Express commencing journey on 28th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Hilara and will remain cancelled between Hilara and Coimbatore Jn.
* Train no. 13173 (Sealdah – Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 28th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Mahur and remain cancelled between Mahur and Agartala.
* Train no. 13176 (Silchar – Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 29th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Badarpur and remain cancelled between Badarpur and Sealdah.
* Train no. 13175 (Sealdah - Silchar) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 29th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Lumding and remain cancelled between Lumding and Silchar.
* Train no. 15616 (Silchar - Guwahati) Express commencing journey on 29th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Chandranathpurand will remain cancelled between Chandranathpur& Guwahati.
* Train no.02502 (Agartala – Kolkata) Special commencing journey on 29th May, 2024 will be short terminated at New Karimganj and will remain cancelled between New Karimganj and Kolkata.
* Train no. 13174 (Agartala - Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 30th May, 2024 will be short originated from Lumding and will remain cancelled between Agartala and Lumding.
* Train no.14619 (Agartala - Firozpur Cantt.) Express commencing journey on 30th May, 2024 will be short originatedfrom Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati.