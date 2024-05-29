NF Railway Cancels Trains On Lumding-Badarpur Section

The trains that have been cancelled are:

* Train no. 15617 (Guwahati – Dullabcherra) Express, train no. 12514 (Silchar – Secunderabad) Express and train no. 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 29th May, 2024.

* Train no. 15615 (Guwahati – Silchar) Express, train no. 15618 (Dullabcherra – Guwahati) Express,train no. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express, train no. 12520 (Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express and train no. 05628 (Agartala – Guwahati) Special, train no. 05639 (Silchar – Kolkata Terminal)Special, train no. 15616 (Silchar - Guwahati) Express and train no. 02517 (Kolkata Terminal - Guwahati) Specialcommencing journey on 30th May, 2024.

* Train no. 05627 (Guwahati – Agartala) Special, train no. 05640 (Kolkata Terminal - Silchar)Special and train no. 15615 (Guwahati - Silchar) Express commencing journey on 31st May, 2024.

* Train no. 12513 (Secunderabad – Silchar) Express commencing journey on 1st June, 2024

* Train no. 12519 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Agartala) Express commencing journey on 2nd June, 2024