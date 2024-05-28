Cyclone Remal Claims 3 Lives in Assam, Over 22k Remain Affected in Barak Valley

In a tragic incident in Guwahati city, a 19-year-old student, Mintu Talukdar, was killed when a tree fell on his residence while he was asleep in Nabajyoti Nagar, Byelane No.4 Hillside in the Panjabari locality. Mintu, a commerce student at City Public College in Kahilipara, was sleeping with his father, Bibake Talukdar, who is 54 years old and sustained serious injuries. Mintu's mother and sister, who were in another room, were unharmed.