Cyclone Remal Claims 3 Lives in Assam, Over 22k Remain Affected in Barak Valley

The aftermath of Cyclone "Remal" has left a trail of devastation across Assam, with the death toll rising to three on Tuesday. Severe wind, rain, and storms have caused widespread damage throughout the state.
In a tragic incident in Guwahati city, a 19-year-old student, Mintu Talukdar, was killed when a tree fell on his residence while he was asleep in Nabajyoti Nagar, Byelane No.4 Hillside in the Panjabari locality. Mintu, a commerce student at City Public College in Kahilipara, was sleeping with his father, Bibake Talukdar, who is 54 years old and sustained serious injuries. Mintu's mother and sister, who were in another room, were unharmed.
Previously, two other fatalities were reported in Morigaon and Kamrup districts. Kaushik Bordoloi Amphi, a 17-year-old student, died when a tree crushed the autorickshaw he was traveling in, and Lavanya Kumari, a 60-year-old woman, was killed by an uprooted tree in Rajapukhuri village.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that Karimganj and Cachar districts are the most affected by flash floods. In Karimganj, 360 people are impacted in the Patherkandi locality. In Cachar district, approximately 21,714 people are affected in various areas including Bilpar, Kanakpur, Sonai Road, Hailakandi Road, Saratpally, Panchayat Road, National Highway, Link Road, Rongpur, Vivekananda Road, Ashram Road, and Subhas Nagar.
The state continues to grapple with the severe impacts of Cyclone "Remal," with ongoing efforts to provide relief and support to the affected populations.
Meanwhile, in response to the severe conditions caused by Cyclone "Remal," the Executive Engineer of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, Kamrup Metropolitan district, has temporarily suspended ferry services from May 27, 2024, to May 29, 2024. This decision has been taken in the greater interest of public safety and security amid the heavy wind and significant rainfall experienced in the district.