Cyclone "Remal" Ravages Assam: Death Toll Rises to Two, Dozens Injured

Assam reels from the onslaught of Cyclone "Remal" as it wreaks havoc across 14 districts, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming two lives. The affected districts, including Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, and others, bear the brunt of the cyclone's fury, with widespread damage reported.
The catastrophe has struck at the heart of communities, with tragic incidents claiming the lives of a 17-year-old student, Kaushik Bordoloi Amphi, and a 60-year-old woman, Lavanya Kumari. Kaushik met his untimely demise when a tree crushed the autorickshaw he was traveling in, while Lavanya fell victim to an uprooted tree in Rajapukhuri village.
In addition to the loss of lives, the cyclone has left 17 individuals injured, adding to the state's woes. The injured are undergoing treatment, grappling with the aftermath of the calamity.
Efforts to alleviate the crisis are in full swing, with rescue and relief operations spearheaded by a collaborative effort involving NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services personnel, Police forces, and AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA. These frontline workers are tirelessly engaged in clearing roads and providing aid to affected communities.
Authorities have issued Orange and Red Alerts for various districts, signaling the imminent threat posed by the cyclone. Forecasted squally winds and heavy rainfall continue to exacerbate the situation, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of further downpours in the coming days.
As the people of Assam navigate through the aftermath of Cyclone "Remal," the collective resilience and solidarity shine through as communities come together to support those affected by the devastating impact of the storm.