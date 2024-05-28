Cyclone "Remal" Ravages Assam: Death Toll Rises to Two, Dozens Injured

The catastrophe has struck at the heart of communities, with tragic incidents claiming the lives of a 17-year-old student, Kaushik Bordoloi Amphi, and a 60-year-old woman, Lavanya Kumari. Kaushik met his untimely demise when a tree crushed the autorickshaw he was traveling in, while Lavanya fell victim to an uprooted tree in Rajapukhuri village.