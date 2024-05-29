27 Dead as Cyclone "Remal" Ravages Aizawl, CM Announces Over Rs 15 Cr Relief Fund

Cyclone Remal has claimed the lives of 27 individuals across Mizoram in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of Aizawl, according to a government release.
The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram, confirmed, "27 bodies have been found so far as search and rescue operations continue, with State Disaster Response Force personnel collaborating with Melthum Local Council and Young Mizo Association (YMA)."
In response to the disaster, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the allocation of Rs 15 crore to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister, alongside Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) Minister K Sapdanga, will provide Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased person at Hlimen, with the remaining amount to be disbursed later in accordance with SDRF norms.
Both Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Minister Sapdanga, along with other government officials, have been on-site at Melthum to oversee the situation. The Power and Electricity (P&E) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) departments have issued notices about disruptions in electricity and water supply due to damage from landslides and floods.
As per reports from the DIPR, the cyclone caused 14 deaths in Melthum, 4 in Hlimen, 3 in Salem, 2 each in Falkawn and Aibawk, and 1 each in Lungsei and Kelsih areas of Aizawl district. The latest updates on search and rescue operations were provided as of 7 PM on May 28.
In light of the severe weather, the Mizoram administration has taken precautionary measures. All government offices, except those essential for disaster management, health services, and public utilities, were closed on May 28, 2024. The administration stated, "In view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Cyclone Remal, the State Government hereby orders closure of all Government offices today i.e., 28th May, 2024 (Tuesday), except for offices rendering essential services."
Secretaries and Heads of Departments have been instructed to ensure that their officers and staff work from home and remain available for any emergencies.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of squally winds, ranging from 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph in some areas, and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph in others. These adverse weather conditions are expected to persist until the evening of May 28, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and preparedness among residents.
"Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over South Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over Nagaland, Manipur, and remaining parts of Assam till afternoon of 28th and thereafter very likely to decrease and become 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura till 28th May evening," the IMD reported.