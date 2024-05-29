27 Dead as Cyclone "Remal" Ravages Aizawl, CM Announces Over Rs 15 Cr Relief Fund

In light of the severe weather, the Mizoram administration has taken precautionary measures. All government offices, except those essential for disaster management, health services, and public utilities, were closed on May 28, 2024. The administration stated, "In view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Cyclone Remal, the State Government hereby orders closure of all Government offices today i.e., 28th May, 2024 (Tuesday), except for offices rendering essential services."