Cyclone "Remal" Weakens: Depression Turns into Low Pressure Area in Assam

In a significant development, the remnants of Cyclonic Storm "Remal" have weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over northeast Assam and its surrounding areas. As of 1730 hrs IST on May 28, 2024, the depression, previously lingering over northeast Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya, has shifted its course northeastwards.
The system's transformation into a low-pressure area signals a diminishing threat, with forecasts suggesting further weakening over the next 12 hours.
This update brings a glimmer of relief to the region, which has endured the brunt of Cyclone "Remal" in recent days.