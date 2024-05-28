Depression from Cyclone "Remal" Weakens Over Northeast Bangladesh and Meghalaya

As of May 28, 2024, the remnants of Cyclonic Storm "Remal" have transformed into a depression over northeast Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya.
The depression, having moved nearly northeastwards at a speed of 16 kmph over the past six hours, now centers near latitude 25.1°N and longitude 91.8°E.
Situated approximately 90 km north of Srimangal in Bangladesh, and 20 km south-southeast of Cherrapunji, the depression is also positioned 150 km north-northeast of Agartala, 50 km south of Shillong, 110 km west-northwest of Silchar in Assam, and 120 km west of Haflong.
Forecasts suggest that the system will continue its northeastward trajectory, gradually weakening into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over Eastern Assam and its surrounding areas by the evening of May 28, 2024.
This development marks a transition in the weather pattern, offering a potential respite from the turbulent conditions brought about by Cyclone "Remal" across the region.