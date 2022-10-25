Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy Rainfall, Storm Destroy Houses in Nagaon

Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in the Nagaon district of Assam.

Numerous trees and electric poles were also uprooted in various parts of the region due to the cyclonic storm on Monday night.

As per reports, several houses in the Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estate, and Boraligaon areas of the central Assam district have been damaged due to the storm.

No casualties due to the storm have been reported so far in the area.