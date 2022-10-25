Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy Rainfall, Storm Destroy Houses in Nagaon

Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in the Nagaon district of Assam.
Numerous trees and electric poles were also uprooted in various parts of the region due to the cyclonic storm on Monday night.
As per reports, several houses in the Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estate, and Boraligaon areas of the central Assam district have been damaged due to the storm.
No casualties due to the storm have been reported so far in the area.
"Several houses were damaged and many trees uprooted in the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village headman, I have visited the entire village and I will submit the damage report to our Circle Officer," said the village headman.
Meanwhile, the tides have hit the coast of Bakkhali beach in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal amid the cyclone 'Sitrang' alert.
