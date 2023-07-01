Cylinder Explodes at Tower House of Lower Subansiri Project

In an incident which has once again raised concerns over the construction work of the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project, a cylinder reportedly exploded in the tower house of the site.
According to sources, the incident took place while wielding work was underway in the project. However, there have not been any reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.
Reportedly, the turbine of the hydro electric project is suspected to have been damaged as a result of the cylinder blast.
More details about the incident are awaited.
This is not the first mishap that has occurred at the hydro electric project. Last month, there was a break in the powerhouse dyke in the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project causing concerns by the local populace and triggering possible delay in the commissioning but the NHPC officials ruled out any such issue.
The authorities of the NHPC termed the news that was broadcasted on media channels and published on various portals and newspapers as fake, sources said. The authorities said, “No damage was done to dams or powerhouse.”
The agency claimed that all the permanent structures of the projects are completely safe further appealing to the people in the area not to panic.