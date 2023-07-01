Cylinder Explodes at Tower House of Lower Subansiri Project

This is not the first mishap that has occurred at the hydro electric project. Last month, there was a break in the powerhouse dyke in the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project causing concerns by the local populace and triggering possible delay in the commissioning but the NHPC officials ruled out any such issue.

The authorities of the NHPC termed the news that was broadcasted on media channels and published on various portals and newspapers as fake, sources said. The authorities said, “No damage was done to dams or powerhouse.”

The agency claimed that all the permanent structures of the projects are completely safe further appealing to the people in the area not to panic.