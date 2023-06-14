Lower Subansiri's Power House Dyke Breached Causing Concern for Locals

There was a break in the power house dyke in the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project causing concerns by the local populace and triggering possible delay in the commissioning but the NHPC officials ruled out any such issue.
According to the NHPC Consultant, Mr A N Mohammaed, the breached Power house dyke was constructed to facilitate the construction of Tail Race Channel (TRC) through which water coming out of turbines flowed back to the river.
Construction of the TRC already completed and the dyke was of no use. Due to the increase in the discharge of river, the dyke breached and water entered to the TRC, said Mr A.N. Mohammed adding that during the running of the project, TRC will always filled with water and it considered as part of the river.
According to him the water from TRC cannot enter the powerhouse. The first two units of the hydroelectric power project is expected to be commissioned by January next tear as the progress till June 10 in the Dam Concreting 99.5 percent while the overall construction progress is 90 percent.
In regard of the nine spillway radial gates, three numbers have been completed, four are in advance stage of erection and two are yet to be installed.
The balance erection works of Radial gates could not be completed due increase in river discharge and overflow through spillways. At present only one diversion tunnel is working which can divert about 950 cubic meters per second of water while presently it is flowing about 5000 cubic meters per second.
Due to this, the commissioning schedule was deferred. One or two units may be commissioned in December or January next and the full project will be commissioned by the end of 2024. The revised cost of the project is Rs 21,247 crore while initially it was envisaged to be only Rs 6,285 crores.
Similarly when planned in 2002 the electricity was supposed to be generated at Rs 1.53 per unit but now it stands at Rs 5.60 per unit.