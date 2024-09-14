DAC of Assam Congress Issues Show-Cause Notices to Several Members

The newly constituted Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by Chairman Nripendra Thakuria, Vice-President APCC, Co-Chairman Bobbeeta Sharma, Vice-President APCC, and Member-Secretary Advocate Shirazul Hussain Saikia, has undertaken a comprehensive review of alleged anti-party activities during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The DAC received approximately 56 complaints, petitions, and allegations from various Block Congress and District Congress committees, as well as individual applicants and contesting candidates from the recent elections.
The complaints originated from districts including Goalpara, Kamrup (Rural), Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Tinsukia, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhemaji, South Salmara-Mancachar, Hojai, Baksa, Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, and Dhubri.
In consultations with AICC General Secretary-in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh and APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, the DAC received full support for a fair and impartial investigation in line with the Indian National Congress Constitution.
The Committee also verified the ground realities in various districts, including South Salmara-Mancachar, Goalpara, and Kamrup (Rural).
The investigation aimed to identify party members involved in anti-party activities, including breaches of party discipline, and inappropriate public statements or social media posts against party leadership, policies, and ideologies, which negatively impacted the party’s image and morale.
As a result of the investigation, the DAC has issued show-cause notices to the following individuals, giving them seven days to respond:
Abdur Rashid Mondol, MLA
Rekibuddin Ahmed, MLA
Bharat Chandra Narah, MLA
Mira Barthakur, President, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress
Samsuddin Barlaskar, President, Hailakandi District Congress Committee
Additionally, the DAC’s recommendation for the readmittance of Ex-Minister Nilomoni Sen Deka, who submitted an undertaking to the Committee, has been forwarded to the AICC for approval.
Meanwhile, the DAC will soon submit a status report to the All India Congress Committee.