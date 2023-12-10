Assam: Burmese Areca Nuts Smuggler Injured in Encounter; ‘Mistaken Identity’, Says Family

A suspected Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggler was shot at while attempting to escape police custody in the mid-night hours on Sunday. The incident was reported at Gumrah village in Cachar district of Assam.
The suspected smuggler was identified as Jabir Hussain.
The bullet-ridden smuggler is currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College (SMCH).
According to reports, the said smuggler was detained by the Cachar police last night for his alleged involvement in Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggling in the area.
Jabir allegedly fought the police inside the vehicle and attempted to escape at around 3 am, when the police were holding him for further investigation. It was then that the cops shot him in the leg to stop him from evading police custody.
It is to be noted that the police had also detained five policemen of the Gumrah police station yesterday along with two Burmese supari smugglers Jabir and Jasim, for questioning in connection with their alleged involvement in smuggling Burmese supari.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the brother of the suspected Burmese supari smuggler Jabir Hussain, said, “Last night, a team of police came to our house and summoned my brother Jabir for an interrogation. Accordingly, my brother cooperated with them and left for the police station. At around 3 am in the wee hours, I learned that my brother was escorted by the police for a medical test in Kalain FRU, but later, he was shifted to SMCH. The police said that he was shot in the leg by police while attempting to elude arrest.”
In a startling revelation, the brother also said that he was told by the Gumrah police outpost in-charge that he was unaware of the incident or why Jabir was brought to SMCH, although Jabir was being held by the police during his stay.
“My brother is a coal businessman; he is not a Burmese supari smuggler. I am shocked that the police have tagged him as smuggler. There are two Jabir Hussain in Cachar. The other one is involved in running a coal syndicate, I believe my brother is a victim of mistaken identity,” added the brother of the suspected smuggler.