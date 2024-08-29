Dacoit Sustains Injury in Police Firing in Assam's Barpeta

A dacoit was brutally injured after the police opened fire during a confrontation in Barpeta district of Assam, sources said.
The injured dacoit has been identified as Mogrob Ali. The incident occurred when Mogrob attempted to rob an ATM in Barpeta's Sonkuchi colony on Wednesday night.
During the clash, he also sustained a bullet injury in his leg, sources said. The injured dacoit is currently receiving medical treatment.
Sources said that the dacoit had been linked to several robbery cases across the state earlier.
Meanwhile, a constable named Nomol Gohain was also injured during the scuffle. He was immediately shifted for medical attention following the incident.