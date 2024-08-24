Tezpur Police Fire At Sexual Harassment Accused; Injure Him

A sexual harassment accused on the run was injured in Assam's Tezpur after police fired at him. The incident took place when he tried to flee from the police during an operation to nab him, as per reports on Saturday.
Tezpur Police had received complaints against the accused Miraj Ali of outraging the modesty of a woman out for an evening stroll recently. The woman filed the complaint and the police initiated a manhunt for the accused Ali.
Meanwhile, Miraj Ali was reportedly on the run and laying low to avoid arrest. After receiving credible inputs of his whereabouts, a police team went to nab Ali. However, he tried to flee from the scene prompting the cops to open fire at him.
The accused sustained a bullet injury on his right leg. He was rushed for medical attention to a nearby infirmary where he is undergoing treatment. Legal action against him will be initiated soon, assured Tezpur Police.
In another incident, police nabbed a sexual harassment accused from Tezpur's Ambikagiri Nagar on Friday.