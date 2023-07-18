Assam: Dacoits Stab Businessman, Loot Rs 5.8 Lakhs

In a shocking incident, a three-member gang of dacoits stabbed a businessman with a sharp weapon and looted Rs. 5,80,000 cash in Goroimari under Assam’s Kamrup district on Monday night.
The businessman was heading home from his shop when three miscreants stabbed him with a sharp weapon and looted cash from him.
In the incident, the businessman, identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, sustained severe injuries and was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.
Meanwhile, the locals, after witnessing the incident, chased the miscreants and were able to nab one of them while the others managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. The miscreant, identified as Qayum Ali, was handed over to the police.
One of the locals said, “Siddique was as usual heading home from work when three miscreants attacked him with a sharp weapon. When the locals witnessed the incident, they chased the miscreants and were successful in nabbing one of them. After the police arrived, the miscreant was handed over to the police.”
In a similar incident, a woman was attacked with a sharp weapon by a few unidentified miscreants in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area on Monday night. The miscreants looted cash and ornaments from her possession.
The woman, identified as Anita Podder, sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital.