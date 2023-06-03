Golaghat Shocker: Man Stabs Daughter-In-Law, Later Jumps In Front Of Moving Train

In a shocker from Assam’s Golaghat, a man jumped in front of a moving train after allegedly stabbing his daughter-in-law, inflicting serious injuries to her.
The incident as reported near Kamarbandha village in Golaghat East Tehsil on Saturday morning.
According to information received, the deceased man, identified as Hiren Bora, allegedly attacked his daughter-in-law with a sharp object, following which he went to the nearby railway tracks and jumped in front of speeding train, killing him on the spot.
Meanwhile, the daughter-in-law has been identified as one Pompi Bora. She is currently under treatment at a nearby hospital.
The reason behind the escalation is yet to be established.
Local police later reached the scene and recovered the man’s body for post-mortem.
Further investigation is on.
