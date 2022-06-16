Darrang: Schools to Remain Closed Till June 19

The Darrang district administration ordered all educational institutions in the district to remain closed from Thursday (June 16) to Sunday (June 19) due to incessant rainfall.

Darrang DC Pranab Kumar Sarma in a notification said that the schools shall remain closed till Sunday until the situation slightly improves.

Notably, the flood situation in Assam has worsened further after heavy and incessant rainfall across the state in the past few days.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, over 18 districts in 37 revenue circles of the state are still reeling under flood waters.

Around 74,116 people in 314 villages are still affected by the floods, as per the ASDMA report. On the other hand, a total of seven relief camps have been set up across the state where around 1,224 inmates are currently taking shelter.

Further, three relief camps and five relief distribution centres have been set up in Guwahati.

The flood affected districts are namely Bajali, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Meanwhile, the Manas River is flowing above the danger level at National Highway Road-crossing in lower Assam.