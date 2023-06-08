Darrang: Student Commits Suicide After Failing in HS Exam

In a dreadful incident, a student committed suicide after he failed in Higher Secondary exam. The incident happened at Dalgaon in Darrang district.

According to reports, the student wrote a suicide note saying, “Papa sorry for taking this path. My exam was good but don’t know why I failed.” The student committed the heinous crime by hanging himself in an electric wire at his residence.

Notably, the student secured 30 in English, 33 in MIL, 41 in Accountancy, 16 in Business Studies, 31 in Finance, 19 in Economics Theory and 18 in practical exam.

It may be mentioned that a total of 3,29,901 students appeared for the exam across the state, out of which 2,40,431 students passed. The total pass percentage of the Arts Stream is 70.12 percent, Commerce Stream stands at 79.57 percent and Science stream at 84.96 percent.

Meanwhile, in the Arts Stream 28,651 students secured first division, 58,869 secured second division and 95,660 secured third division. In Commerce stream, 5,254 students secured first division, 6,486 secured second division and 4,505 secured third division. In the Science stream, 18,868 secured first division, 16,455 secured second division and 4,082 secured third division.