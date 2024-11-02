19 Dogs Rescued from Smugglers in Assam's Darrang, 4 Arrested, 6 at Large

In a significant breakthrough, Mangaldoi's Panbari police rescued 19 dogs from an alleged dog smuggling operation and arrested four individuals involved in the illegal trade.
Acting on a tip-off, the police found the dogs confined in sacks within a locked room.
The smugglers reportedly described their methods of capturing and transporting the animals, which included placing pets and stray dogs in sacks, feeding them minimally, and then handing them over to buyers. Police believe that the smugglers intended to transport the dogs to Nagaland for sale.
The arrested suspects were identified as Milik Marak, Ina Sangma, Star Marak from Karbi Anglong, and Malu Sangma from Bhakatpara in Darrang district. Police have registered a case under Dhula PS Case No. 158/24 and transferred the accused to judicial custody. Meanwhile, six additional suspects remain at large.
Following the rescue, a local volunteer group arrived at Panbari police station to assist with the dogs' care. The group, though lacking a shelter home, quickly coordinated with various NGOs, including “We Animal” in Tezpur, Generosity Assam in Nalbari, and several organizations in Guwahati, to ensure the dogs received the necessary treatment and rehabilitation.
An animal activist involved in the rescue stated, "The smugglers had been smuggling street dogs from Assam to Nagaland and Mizoram for money. Unfortunately, one of the dogs did not survive."
The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing issue of illegal dog smuggling in the region, prompting calls for increased vigilance and stricter regulations to prevent future cases.