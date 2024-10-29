Indian Army Dog, Phantom, Dies While Protecting Troops In J&K Counter-Terror Op

In a heartbreaking incident on October 28, during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, a Belgian Malinois sniffer dog named Phantom, serving in the Indian Army, made the ultimate sacrifice while pursuing terrorists in the Battal area of Akhnoor.
Born in May 2020, Phantom was inducted into service in August 2022 and quickly became an invaluable asset in multiple high-stakes missions. His tragic end occurred while assisting troops during a critical phase of the operation.
The operation began in the early morning hours when terrorists launched a surprise ambush on an army convoy in the dense jungles of Battal, aiming to disrupt peace during the Diwali season. This attack was part of a broader strategy by Pakistan-sponsored groups to undermine the Army's operations in the Pir Panjal ranges.
In response to increased troop density and a robust counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC), terrorists have shifted their operations closer to the border, resulting in desperate attempts to create chaos.
Troops reacted swiftly, engaging the terrorists and forcing them back into the dense forest. Reinforcements, including special forces and a mechanized column conducting nearby training, were deployed to strengthen the cordon.
Phantom, a highly trained sniffer dog, played a critical role in tracking the terrorists' movements through the challenging jungle terrain. As the operation progressed, he detected hidden explosives and identified potential escape routes, which helped the troops tighten their cordon.
Tragically, Phantom sustained fatal injuries during a close encounter while attempting to protect the troops from a terrorist assault. His actions were vital in ensuring the containment of the terrorists, highlighting the bravery, loyalty, and essential contributions of the Army's canine warriors.
Senior officials paid tribute to Phantom's sacrifice, commending the troops for their swift and coordinated response. "Phantom's bravery saved lives and was pivotal to the operation's success. His sacrifice will be remembered with honour," stated the Defence Public Relations Officer.
Supported by advanced technology, including drones, ordnance-dropping devices, and night surveillance equipment, the operation successfully neutralized the terror threat, preventing any casualties among troops while thwarting the ambush.