Assam: 13-Year-Old Boy Found Dead With Throat Slit In Darrang

A 13-year-old minor boy, who had been missing since a day, was found brutally murdered at Kharupetia under Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday morning.
The boy’s body was found lying in a swamp adjacent to a neighbourhood. Sources said that his throat was found slit, indicating that the boy was murdered before being dumped in the swamp.
The deceased minor boy, identified as Harshit Jain, had been missing since Wednesday morning. He was found by locals today who immediately informed authorities.
Meanwhile, locals suspect that the victim’s brother was behind the savage murder.
Kharupetia police reached the crime scene soon after and initiated an investigation into the matter.
The victim’s brother, namely Naman Jain, has been taken into custody for questioning, police said.