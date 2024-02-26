Assam: 3 Held With 25 Kg Cannabis In Darrang

A huge consignment of cannabis weighing 25 kilograms was seized and three youths were detained during an anti-narcotic raid in Assam's Dalgaon on Monday.
According to the police, the raid was carried out at Batabari village located in the Dalgaon subdivision of the Darrang district in Assam.
Officials said that they intercepted a Tata DI trailer vehicle carrying the huge cannabis consignment. Upon weighing the seizure, it came out to be around 25 kilograms.
The estimated worth of the entire cannabis consignment seized by the police is somewhere around Rs 2.5 lakhs.
Meanwhile, the youths detained during the drive were identified as Kharga Bahadur Baredua, Harekrishna Sarkar and Dipankar Choudhury, said the police.
According to them, they were involved in the smuggling of cannabis for a long time and were caught based on specific inputs.