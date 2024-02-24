1024 Kgs Marijuana Worth Rs 4 Cr Seized In Tripura

In a massive success, Marijuana worth over Rs 4 crores was seized by Assam Rifles in Tripura, a statement on Saturday informed.
According to the statement, the operation was carried out at a warehouse and the nearby forest area of Bejoynagar at Sidhi Mohanpur in the West Tripura district on Friday (February 23).
During the raid, the troopers of Assam Rifles seized 1024 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 4.09 crores hidden at the warehouse, mentioned the statement.
As per the officials, they had specific information confirming the presence of illegal stashes of marijuana hidden at the warehouse. Based on the information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles along with representatives of the Customs Department of Agartala on Friday.
According to the details mentioned in the statement, the team first cordoned off the area upon reaching the site and launched thorough search operations. During the search, the hidden stash of marijuana was found and seized.
"The seized Marijuana was later handed over to the Customs Department of Agartala. Assam Rifles has been continuously operating against the illegal narcotics and drug smuggling in the state in an endeavour to strengthen the future of Tripura," the statement further added.