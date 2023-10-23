Assam: Attack on ABMSU Prez’s Residence; Office Ransacked Amid Puja Festivities

A group of agitated youths allegedly attacked the residence of All Bodo Minority Students Union (ABMSU) president Taison Hussain amid Puja festivities on Sunday night.
The incident was reported at Darkuchi locality in the Tamulpur district of Assam.
According to sources, a section of youths indulged in a clash in the evening during a cultural program conducted by the Darkuchi Durga Puja Committee.
The altercation became so intense that an agitated group of individuals blocked Tamulpur Road at night by setting fire to tyres.
While, a group of miscreants attacked the ABMSU office in Darkuchi and ransacked its premises, another group of hooligans pelted stones at the residence of the ABMSU president.
Eventually, the situation was brought under control by the Tamulpur police.
Meanwhile, some claimed that the miscreants were ganged up by RSS cadres from Mangaldai unit in Darrang district.