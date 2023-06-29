Tripura Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap: CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

"We cannot express in words the magnitude of this unfortunate incident. During the Ulto Rath Yatra, the chariot came in contact with a wire, leading to its electrocution. Those who were on the stairway of the chariot died on the spot, while those inside the chariot remained unharmed. This incident is truly unfortunate and unimaginable. As soon as I heard about the incident, I personally spoke with Minister Tinku Roy and former Minister Bhagaban Das, who were in Kumarghat, and informed them that I would be coming. I have visited the site and tried to understand the situation. Such an incident has never happened in the history of Tripura. We express our deepest condolences," CM Saha said.