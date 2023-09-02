Assam: Child Dies After Being Hit By Tractor In Darrang

A minor boy was tragically killed after being hit by a speeding sand-laden tractor at Kharupetia in Assam’s Darrang district on Saturday morning.
According to information received, the minor boy was playing on the road just outside his house when the unsuspecting tractor collided with him. He was killed on the spot.
The deceased has been identified as Farizul Haque, son of Mohin Alam who lives in the vicinity.
Local police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and seized the tractor involved in the mishap.
Earlier on Friday night, a serious road accident occurred in Assam’s Sonapur, resulting in severe injuries to a man.
The accident took place on National Highway 37 when the injured individual identified as Raju Das was returning home from duty on his scooty.
According to eyewitnesses at the scene, an unidentified vehicle collided with the vehicle of Raju Das, leaving him seriously injured. Prompt action by local residents ensured that the injured man received immediate attention.
They swiftly arranged for an emergency 108 service ambulance, which transported Raju Das to the Sonapur district hospital.
However, due to the critical nature of his injuries, medical professionals at the district hospital referred him to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.