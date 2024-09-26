12 Including Principal Of Sipajhar School Transferred After Student's Death

After the unfortunate passing away of a class nine student at a high school in Assam's Sipajhar, the principal-in-charge and 11 other teaching and non-teaching staffers have been transferred, state education minister Ranoj Pegu informed.
Janaki Deka, the principal-in-charge, and 11 others were transferred from Padumpukhuri High School in Darrang district's Sipajhar following the death of one of its students, who was brutally beaten by a classmate. The incident took place on Monday (September 23).
Pegu took to X to state that the transfers were ordered "due to their negligence". Meanwhile, the principal of Burhinagar Senior Secondary School has been given the charge of Padumpukhuri High School, he added.
"In response to the tragic incident on 23/09/2024 at Padumpukhuri High School in Darrang district, where a student tragically lost his life, 12 staff members, including the in-charge Principal, have been transferred to other schools due to their negligence. The Principal of Burhinagar Senior Secondary School has been given charge of Padumpukhuri High School. In addition to the ongoing police investigation, the School Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student's death," the education minister wrote on X.
Here is a list of transferred teaching and non-teaching staff of Padumpukhuri High School:
It may be noted that after being brutally assaulted, the victim collapsed inside the classroom. Even though he was rushed to a hospital, he passed away tragically. The victim's family mentioned that he had been threatened by some youths a day before the incident.
A close relative said, "He went to school in the morning, and a few hours later, we received a call from the school management informing us that there had been a scuffle between him and a fellow classmate. He was injured, and soon after, we learned that he had been declared dead upon arrival at the hospital."
"After the second period, we heard a commotion and learned that Bhabesh had collapsed. Despite efforts to revive him with first aid, he remained unconscious. We immediately called for an ambulance and transferred him to the hospital under the care of some of our staff. He was later referred to Mangaldai Civil Hospital due to his critical condition," said a teacher of the school.