Assam: Man Dies Of 'Scrub Typhus' Disease In Darrang

A middle-aged man died of ‘scrub typhus’ disease in Assam’s Darrang district on Friday morning.
The deceased has been identified as one Hiren Saharia.
His blood sample tested positive for the disease upon testing, sources informed.
Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash.