Assam: Hailakandi BJP Leader Caught For Promising Jobs For Money

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was caught by the police in Assam’s Hailakandi on Thursday for allegedly duping the common people by promising them jobs in return for cash, several reports claimed.
As per initial reports, Hailakandi Police arrested Ansarul Haque Choudhury, state executive member of BJP’s minority morcha and took him to Katlicherra Police Station where he was interrogated on the allegations against him.
Although a fringe personality in the party, his social media profiles are filled with pictures alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika and other top BJP leaders in the state. A resident of Hailakandi, Ansarul Haque Choudhury is often seen in Guwahati taking part in various events.
It has come to the fore that he identifies himself as a leader of BJP’s minority morcha on social media and has over time accumulated a lot of wealth by taken loans from several people across Hailakandi. However, when it comes to returning the money, he simply promises to provide employment to a member of the family from whom he has taken a loan.
After being duped by such fake promises for a long time, the victim families were left with no choice but to seek help from the police. Dilowar Hussain, a resident of Hailakandi’s Natun Bazar who is a victim of Choudhury’s fake promises, registered a case numbered 91/23 at the Katlicherra Police Station. The police registered a case under sections 420/406/468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and summoned Ansarul to the police station.
Moreover, another allegation is registered against him for taking a total of Rs 7 lakhs from a Sahab Uddin, resident of Boalipar locality in Hailakandi. In addition, another case of two cheques worth Rs 4 lakhs and Rs 3.9 lakhs bouncing is also registered against the BJP leader.
Furthermore, another case numbered 137/23 against him for using unparliamentary language against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal is registered at Hailakandi’s Lala Police Station.
At present, he has been detained at the Katlicherra Police Station where he is being interrogated. Police sources have informed that at the end of his questioning, he will be arrested.