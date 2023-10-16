Assam: Mangaldai College Cultural Secretary Collapses Inside Car; Dies

According to initial information, the deceased was travelling to Kalaigaon when he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious, however, unfortunately it was too late to save his life.

The deceased, identified as Jyotisman Baruah, was a third-semester student at Mangaldai College and cultural secretary of Mangaldoi College Students’ Union.

He was a resident of Preeti Nagar in Mangaldoi town.

The untimely death of the student has sent shockwaves across the place.