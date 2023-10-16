Assam: Mangaldai College Cultural Secretary Collapses Inside Car; Dies

In a shocking incident, the cultural secretary of Mangaldai College collapsed and died inside a winger car while he was heading to Kalaigaon in Assam’s Darrang district on Monday.
According to initial information, the deceased was travelling to Kalaigaon when he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious, however, unfortunately it was too late to save his life.
The deceased, identified as Jyotisman Baruah, was a third-semester student at Mangaldai College and cultural secretary of Mangaldoi College Students’ Union.
He was a resident of Preeti Nagar in Mangaldoi town.
The untimely death of the student has sent shockwaves across the place.
In August, a man believed to be in-charge of a de-addiction centre in Guwahati city died under mysterious circumstances.
The incident took place at the de-addiction centre in Sadilapur locality under the Jalukbari police station in the city. The deceased was identified as Dipankar Namasudra.
Dipankar suddenly collapsed after he fell and lost consciousness, though he was rushed to a nearby hospital; but, the doctors declared him brought dead.