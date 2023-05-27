Assam: Road Mishap Claims Life of Newly Recruited Grade III Employee

In an unfortunate incident, a newly recruited Grade III employee, who was heading home after receiving an appointment letter in Guwahati, lost his life after meeting with a tragic accident on National Highway No. 15 in Assam’s Sipajhar area on Friday night.
The tragic incident took place in Bordoulguri area in Sipajhar where the youth was heading home with his friend on a bike from Mangaldoi when a truck, bearing the registration number WB 23 C 1161, hit his motorcycle. In the fatal accident, the youth, identified as Ujjal Nath, died on the spot.
Ujjal Nath was a resident of Bordoulguri and the mishap occurred a few meters away from his house.
Meanwhile, his friend, who was also with him when the accident took place, has been shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.
One of the locals said, “Ujjal Nath was one of the newly recruited employees who received his appointment letter in Guwahati on Thursday. He was heading home on Friday evening when a truck hit and dragged him for half kilometer. It is a very sad and tragic incident. Despite being a national highway, no traffic measures are taken by the police officials on this road and due to this lack of measures, one of the newly recruited youth had lost his life.”
It may be mentioned that Ujjal Nath is one of those newly recruited employees who got his appointment letter that was handed over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an event held at Khanapara in Guwahati on Thursday.
Following the accident, the agitated public blocked the National Highway no. 15 due to a lack of police patrolling and traffic measures.