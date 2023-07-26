Assam Shocker: Woman Abducted, Tied Up, Robbed In Car

A woman was allegedly abducted from a quiet road in Assam’s Darrang district, robbed, and subjected to a terrifying ordeal before being cruelly dumped on the side of the road.
The incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim, a middle-aged woman, was waiting for a bus near Dhula village in the district. Sources said a group of three miscreants arrived at the spot and allegedly tricked the woman into getting inside their car on the pretext of giving her a lift.
Not knowing about their ill intentions, the woman got inside the vehicle, after which she was overwhelmed by the trio and was tied up with a rope. The vehicle dashed off from the spot soon after.
The victim was reportedly held captive for a considerable amount of time during which she endured unimaginable trauma. The perpetrators are said to have ransacked her belongings, including her jewellery, valuables, and cash.
After a harrowing ordeal, the assailants dumped the victim on the side of a desolate road, far from where she was picked up from. Fortunately, a passing auto rickshaw spotted the woman lying on the road and immediately informed the police.
The woman was then taken to Guwahati city for medical attention as she sustained some minor injuries during the distressing period. It is suspected that the motive behind the abduction was only robbery, as her personal belongings and valuables were stolen during the terrifying ordeal.
According to sources, there were no signs of rape or sexual assault.
While the victim woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, the psychological trauma she endured remains a concern.
Meanwhile, the family members of the woman have lodged a complaint at Dhula police station.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the dacoits, police said.