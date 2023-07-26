Vigilante Justice: Assam Man Tied To Pole, Beaten For Stealing Money From Beggar

In a display of vigilante justice, a man was tied to an electric pole and subjected to a brutal beating for allegedly stealing money from a beggar. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Rangia under Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.
According to sources, the accused man allegedly targeted a vulnerable beggar who was seeking alms near a busy marketplace. He took advantage of the beggar's predicament and snatched Rs 900 from him.
Upon witnessing the brazen act, nearby pedestrians and shopkeepers immediately intervened, catching hold of the accused before he could make his escape. Within minutes, the accused was tied to an electric pole and subjected to an aggressive beating, leaving him with visible injuries and in a distressed state.
The furious crowd decided to take the law into their own hands and decided to mete out punishment to the accused, rather than waiting for the police to arrive.
The accused, identified as one Naju Ahmed, is said to be a drug addict and robbed the money presumably to procure illicit drugs. Locals said they recovered a vial containing drugs from his possession.
The police were yet to reach the scene at the time of filing this report.