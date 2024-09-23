Assam: Student Beaten to Death by Fellow Classmate in Sipajhar

In a shocking incident, a ninth-standard student of Padumpukhuri High School in Sipajhar, Assam, tragically died after being brutally beaten by a classmate on Monday morning.
The deceased, identified as Bhabesh Deka, son of Hemchandra Deka, was a resident of Senapati Para in Darrang district.
According to reports, Bhabesh collapsed inside the classroom following the altercation and was rushed to the hospital.
Speaking to the media, a close relative said, "He went to school in the morning, and a few hours later, we received a call from the school management informing us that there had been a scuffle between Bhabesh and a fellow classmate. He was injured, and soon after, we learned that he had been declared dead upon arrival at the hospital."
The family also mentioned that Bhabesh had been threatened by some youths the day before the incident. "I'm not sure if the youths who threatened him are his classmates," added the relative.
A teacher from Padumpukhuri High School recounted the moment: "After the second period, we heard a commotion and learned that Bhabesh had collapsed. Despite efforts to revive him with first aid, he remained unconscious. We immediately called for an ambulance and transferred him to the hospital under the care of some of our staff. He was later referred to Mangaldai Civil Hospital due to his critical condition."
Currently, Bhabesh Deka's body is being held in the morgue at Mangaldai Civil Hospital.
The school management along with the Darrang police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.