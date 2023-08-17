Assam: Suspected 'Goat Thief' Killed In Mob Attack

A heated situation erupted at Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district after a man suspected to be a ‘goat thief’ was brutally assaulted by an irate mob, which resulted in the former’s subsequent death.
The incident was reported at Padmajhar locality on Wednesday night when the man, identified as Mojibur Ali, was apprehended by locals on suspicion of stealing a goat. He was then mercilessly beaten by the mob, leaving him in an unconscious state.
The police, upon receiving information, reached the scene and tried to bring the situation under control. However, sources said that agitated locals attacked the police team as well for trying to intervene in the matter.
Fortunately, the police were later able to rescue the accused man from the clutches of the irate mob and rushed him to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries soon after.
In light of the incident, the police arrested a number of people for their involvement in the attack.
Further investigation to ascertain facts is underway.