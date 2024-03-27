Ex-Lat Mandal Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe in Assam's Darrang

In a significant development, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam successfully apprehended Tapan Nath, a former Lat Mandal, in a bribery case related to a land matter on Wednesday.
The operation unfolded at Hotel Titan, located near the Circle Office in Dalgaon, Darrang District.
According to reports, Nath was caught red-handed by officials from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption while he was accepting Rs 1,500 out of the Rs 5,000 bribe that he had sought from the complainant. The incident sheds light on the persistence of corruption in bureaucratic circles, particularly in matters concerning land dealings.
The arrest of Tapan Nath underscores the commitment of authorities to root out corruption and uphold the rule of law. Such actions serve as a deterrent to individuals engaged in illicit activities and reinforce the importance of accountability and integrity in public service.
Further details regarding the case, including the specific nature of the land-related matter and the amount involved in the bribery scheme, are expected to emerge as investigations progress.
The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption continues its efforts to combat corruption and maintain transparency in administrative affairs across Assam.