Man Alleges False Implication by Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Officials in Assam

In a startling revelation, Muktar Hussain, a resident of Thekerabari village under Dhula Police Station in Darrang district, has accused officials from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption of falsely implicating him in a corruption case.
According to Hussain's account, the incident occurred on November 29, 2023, when he was approached by a familiar acquaintance, Rafik Ali, requesting his presence at Dhula Police Station under urgent circumstances.
Hussain, a businessman by profession, complied with Ali's request and accompanied him to the specified location. However, upon reaching Tangni Petrol Pump, Hussain alleges that he was forcefully taken out of his vehicle by unknown individuals, who subsequently identified themselves as officials from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption.
The situation escalated when Hussain was interrogated about the whereabouts of certain individuals, followed by a threat of arrest if he failed to comply with their demands. Despite his refusal to cooperate, Hussain and his companion, Mostafa Kamal, were taken to Dhula Police Station, where they were arrested and later produced before a Judicial Magistrate in connection with a corruption case (ACB PS Case No. 103/2023 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act).
However, a crucial turn of events came to light when Hussain revisited the scene near Tangni Petrol Pump on December 30, 2023 after being released on bail. Upon discovering the presence of CCTV cameras at a nearby puncture repair shop, Hussain obtained footage corroborating his version of events. The footage allegedly captures the entire incident, providing compelling evidence of the officials' malafide intent and Hussain's innocence.
In light of these developments, Hussain has appealed to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, G.P. Singh, DGP of Assam, Surender Kumar, ADGP Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption and SP of the Chief Minister Vigilance to intervene and initiate necessary action against the responsible parties, particularly naming Pulak Kumar, who purportedly led the team of officials from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption.
Meanwhile, Mostafa Kamal, who witnessed the incident, has expressed willingness to testify in support of Hussain's claims.
This shocking revelation raises serious questions about the abuse of power by law enforcement agencies and underscores the importance of upholding justice and integrity within the administration. As investigations unfold, all eyes remain on the authorities to ensure accountability and fair treatment for Muktar Hussain and others affected by such misconduct.