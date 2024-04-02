Man Alleges False Implication by Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Officials in Assam

The situation escalated when Hussain was interrogated about the whereabouts of certain individuals, followed by a threat of arrest if he failed to comply with their demands. Despite his refusal to cooperate, Hussain and his companion, Mostafa Kamal, were taken to Dhula Police Station, where they were arrested and later produced before a Judicial Magistrate in connection with a corruption case (ACB PS Case No. 103/2023 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act).