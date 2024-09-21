Mangaldoi Constable's Wife Alleges Domestic Abuse, Serial Adultery

A serial adulterer, Kanak Deka took home the last woman he was having an affair with when his wife was with him. After she complained to the police superintendent, an enquiry team went to Deka's house to verify the claims, however, Deka reportedly told them that the woman was a house help. His wife claims that the couple also had a child, but that was overlooked. She said that legally, they are not separated and her husband bringing having a child with another woman as such must be looked into.