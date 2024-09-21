Mangaldoi Constable's Wife Alleges Domestic Abuse, Serial Adultery
The wife of a police constable in Assam's Mangaldoi accused her husband of domestic abuse since the day of their marriage back in 2003. Due to his influence, she said, several prior complaints have been swept under the rug.
The woman, after several failed attempts to get her husband reprimanded, left home and is currently living on rent elsewhere. She told media persons that her husband, Kanak Chand Deka, had relations with other women before and after their marriage and repeatedly abused her since the day they got married.
"We have been married since 2003 after being in love since class 8. Right after our marriage, he started physically abusing me. He had relations outside our marriage with other women as well. I have complained to the police several times, but senior officials would side with him and he remained scot-free," she said.
The woman said that her husband never gave her the documents for proof of marriage. Currently posted as a constable at Mangaldoi police station, Kanak Deka had was established a relationship with a woman during his training in Kokrajhar, said his wife. After that he again had an affair with a woman from their village, while the beatings continued daily, the wife added.
She further said, "Once he tried to forcefully get me to take sleeping tablets, but I flushed it out with water. We have a daughter and I was afraid of what he would do to her. As such, I took her and left the house in 2014. We have been living on rent since."
A serial adulterer, Kanak Deka took home the last woman he was having an affair with when his wife was with him. After she complained to the police superintendent, an enquiry team went to Deka's house to verify the claims, however, Deka reportedly told them that the woman was a house help. His wife claims that the couple also had a child, but that was overlooked. She said that legally, they are not separated and her husband bringing having a child with another woman as such must be looked into.
When the matter went to court of chief judicial magistrate, Deka reportedly assaulted her in the courtroom in front of the judge. After finding no help from law enforcement and judiciary, the victim woman has appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for intervention.