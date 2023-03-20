Man’s Body Found in Assam’s Mangaldoi

The body of a middle-aged man was found in Assam’s Darrang district on Sunday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Darrang’s Mangaldoi area where the body was found near National Highway No. 15 in Pipara Dokan.

The locals immediately informed the police after recovering the body.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan, a resident of Bezpara.

It is yet to be known whether it was an accident or premeditated murder. It will be revealed after police investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended one person, who was with him, for questioning.

Earlier in the day, the body of a man was found floating in the Brahmaputra River in Dakshin.

According to sources, the body was found at Kalitapara in Dakhala Colony area of Dakshin Kamrup.

As soon as the locals found the floating body, they informed the Bijaynagar police.

The Bijaynagar Police with the help of Sualkuchi River Police had recovered the body.

The identity of the body was yet to be ascertained.