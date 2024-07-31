Mystery Unveiled in Mangaldoi Murder Case: Chilling Confessions and a Tragic End

The shocking murder of Krishnamoni Deka in Mangaldoi has been brought to light, with police revealing that her boyfriend, Chintumoni Nath, was responsible for her death. In a tragic turn of events, Nath also took his own life following the murder.
According to the Darrang police, Nath had been in a relationship with Deka and the two were planning to marry. However, tensions between them escalated, leading to a fatal confrontation. Nath allegedly lured Deka to his sister's unoccupied house in Pakabangipara, where he committed the crime.
The breakthrough in the investigation came through a series of voice recordings found on Nath’s mobile phone. The recordings, which were recovered by the police, revealed Nath's confession of the crime. These recordings, alongside phone records and witness statements, have been crucial in piecing together the sequence of events.
Prakash Sonowal, the Superintendent of Police in Darrang, detailed the investigation process: “We traced the mobile locations of both Krishnamani Deka and Chintumoni Nath. Our records show they were together at the Narikali Shiva Mandir on Monday before heading to Pakabangipara. Nath then returned to his own home, which is about 20 kilometers away. We also have evidence from an incoming call to Deka’s phone, which was answered by Nath, and another call from a youth that Nath spoke to.”
The investigation revealed that Nath and Deka were seen arriving together at Pakabangipara, and the police have seized prasad from the temple as part of their evidence. They are still in the process of recovering Deka’s mobile phone and other personal belongings.
“Chintumoni Nath’s mental instability played a significant role in this tragic event. He was reported to have been struggling with severe emotional distress and alcohol dependence,” Sonowal added. “We believe that these factors contributed to his actions. Forensic reports are pending to confirm the exact cause of Deka’s death, but initial indications suggest she was strangled.”
Furthermore, Darrang police continue to seek further information to ensure all aspects of this tragic case are thoroughly investigated.