Mystery Unveiled in Mangaldoi Murder Case: Chilling Confessions and a Tragic End

Prakash Sonowal, the Superintendent of Police in Darrang, detailed the investigation process: “We traced the mobile locations of both Krishnamani Deka and Chintumoni Nath. Our records show they were together at the Narikali Shiva Mandir on Monday before heading to Pakabangipara. Nath then returned to his own home, which is about 20 kilometers away. We also have evidence from an incoming call to Deka’s phone, which was answered by Nath, and another call from a youth that Nath spoke to.”