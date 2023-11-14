Safed Ali Raking In "Kala Dhan": Dalgaon Cop Caught In Bribery Case

The director general of police (DGP) in Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday took to X to commend the work done by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption in trapping another corrupt public servant in Dalgaon.
This comes after the official handle of the anti-corruption agency informed via social media of the trap which was reported from Dalgaon in Assam's Darrang district.
According to the post, the head constable of Dalgaon Police Station was caught red-handed after he accepted a bribe at a hotel.
Identified as Safed Ali, the head constable of Dalgaon Police Station had taken the bribe from the complainant to give relief in a case, the post added.
Reports stated that he was caught taking a bribe amounting to Rs 20,000 from the complainant for giving relief in the case.
The post on X read, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Head Constable Safed Ali of Dalgaon PS, Dist- Darrang, after he accepted bribe in Titan Hotel at Dalgaon for giving relief to the complainant in a case."