Assam: Hojai SI Suspended for Abusing Journo

A police officer was suspended for abusing a journalist in Assam’s Hojai district on Saturday.

According to sources, the officer, identified as Bhaskar Bora, was sub-inspector of Hojai Police Station.

A journalist, identified as Shivdayal Singh, accused that Bora ill-treated and abused him.

He said he was bought illegally to the police station on Friday night and tortured him.

Following the incident, a written complaint was lodged by the District Journalists Association based on which Superintendent of Police Varun Purkayastha suspended the police officer immediately.

The SP's move was appreciated by the Hojai Journalists Association.