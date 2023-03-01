Tense Situation in JNV After Seniors Beat Junior in Assam's Darrang

A tense situation has surrounded in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Darrang when a student was left grievously injured after his seniors attacked on him on Wednesday.

According to sources, class 12 students attacked a class 9 student when he was having lunch at his hostel.

Following the attack, the student sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to hospital.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the family demanded the school authorities to bear the medical expenses.

Further details underway.

Last year on November 27, Anand Sarma, a first-semester student of commerce department jumped off the second floor of the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel to save himself from brutal assault by seniors in the name of ragging, injuring himself seriously.

Reports stated that apart from injuring his backbone, Sarma had also fractured his right hand from the fall, for which he had to undergo surgeries. Sharma underwent two surgeries, one on December 1 and another on December 6.

There were two other juniors alongside Sarma, who were reportedly victims of ragging. Following the incident, the family members of the victim registered a complaint after which the accused were taken into custody.

On February 14, a Dibrugarh court granted bail to Rahul Chetry who is the prime accused, Pranjit Boruah and Simanta Hazarika. On the other hand, a total of 22 students from the university were rusticated for their alleged involvement in the case.